‘My forever begins today': Paris Hilton ties the knot with fiancé Carter Reum

10:22 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
Paris Hilton, an American media personality and socialite, tied the knot with fiancé Carter Reum in a lavish ceremony in Los Angeles.

Hilton took to Instagram on Friday where she shared a photo of herself posing behind her veil, giving fans a glimpse of her magnificent wedding dress.

"My forever begins today...11/11 #Justmarried #ForeverHiltonReum," the caption read.

Hilton announced her engagement to Reum, a 40-year-old venture capitalist, in February this year.

"When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it," the 40-year-old singer wrote alongside an Instagram post of the beach proposal at the time. "There's no one I'd rather spend forever with."

Paris and Carter first made their relationship public with their budding romance at a 2020 Golden Globe event.

In an earlier conversation with E!News, Paris had said, “This is the first time in my life where I am with my equal. He wants nothing from me but my love. And this is the first time in my life where I have let down my walls and opened my heart to someone.”

