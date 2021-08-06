Nausheen Shah unhappy for being compared to Esra Bilgiç

Pakistanis have fallen head over heels with Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan and this comes as no surprise given the Turkish star is drop-dead gorgeous.

Recently, the internet loved Nausheen Shah's all-natural selfie and one of the fans couldn't resist drawing a comparison between Bilgic and Shah's beauty.

On the other hand, the Dugdugi star had a rather interesting response in reply to the parallel drawn and maintained that she only wants to compete with herself.

“I am sorry buddy I don’t like to be compared with other actresses. I am happy being me I only compete with myself.”

Things went downhill when other keyboard warriors slammed the comparison and threw derogatory comments towards her.

Not shying away and giving trolls a piece of mind, Shah gave befitting replies to the trollers.

On the work front, Nausheen is being highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.