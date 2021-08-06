Nausheen Shah unhappy for being compared to Esra Bilgiç
05:22 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
Pakistanis have fallen head over heels with Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan and this comes as no surprise given the Turkish star is drop-dead gorgeous.

Recently, the internet loved Nausheen Shah's all-natural selfie and one of the fans couldn't resist drawing a comparison between Bilgic and Shah's beauty.

On the other hand, the Dugdugi star had a rather interesting response in reply to the parallel drawn and maintained that she only wants to compete with herself.

“I am sorry buddy I don’t like to be compared with other actresses. I am happy being me I only compete with myself.”

Things went downhill when other keyboard warriors slammed the comparison and threw derogatory comments towards her.

Not shying away and giving trolls a piece of mind, Shah gave befitting replies to the trollers.

On the work front, Nausheen is being highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.

