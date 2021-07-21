‘Rafta Rafta' – Atif Aslam and Sajal Aly's music video is out now

Atif Aslam and Sajal Aly's music video ‘Rafta Rafta’ has been released and needless to say, the Eid treat has the duo's massive fan following beyond thrilled.

Rafta Rafta comes shortly after Atif mesmerised the audiences with Mustafa Jaan-e-Rehmat and Raat.

This time around, the 39-year-old's latest song seems flawless as the perfect balance of romantic tune and visually stunning scenes leave the music buffs gushing.

Turning to their respective Instagram handle, Sajal and Atif shared a short clip from the music video to announce its release.

"The wait is over - Rafta Rafta video out now! Link in bio.", wrote Atif.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

The masterpiece is all about passionate love where the beautiful actress and Atif beautifully encapsulate the winsome memories of romantic endeavours. With Atif crooning and Sajal drop-dead gorgeous looks, the song is hypnotic to the core.

Recently, the teaser also won the hearts of the fans after it was dropped online on July 16.

Produce by Tarun Chaudhary and Omer Ahmad, the video is directed by Hassam Baloch.

Earlier, Aslam has released his version of Noor Jehan’s Aashiyane Ki Baat.