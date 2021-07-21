‘Rafta Rafta' – Atif Aslam and Sajal Aly's music video is out now
Web Desk
04:31 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
‘Rafta Rafta' – Atif Aslam and Sajal Aly's music video is out now
Share

Atif Aslam and Sajal Aly's music video ‘Rafta Rafta’ has been released and needless to say, the Eid treat has the duo's massive fan following beyond thrilled.

Rafta Rafta comes shortly after Atif mesmerised the audiences with Mustafa Jaan-e-Rehmat and Raat.

This time around, the 39-year-old's latest song seems flawless as the perfect balance of romantic tune and visually stunning scenes leave the music buffs gushing.

Turning to their respective Instagram handle, Sajal and Atif shared a short clip from the music video to announce its release.

"The wait is over - Rafta Rafta video out now! Link in bio.", wrote Atif.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

The masterpiece is all about passionate love where the beautiful actress and Atif beautifully encapsulate the winsome memories of romantic endeavours. With Atif crooning and Sajal drop-dead gorgeous looks, the song is hypnotic to the core.

Recently, the teaser also won the hearts of the fans after it was dropped online on July 16.

Produce by Tarun Chaudhary and Omer Ahmad, the video is directed by Hassam Baloch.

Earlier, Aslam has released his version of Noor Jehan’s Aashiyane Ki Baat.

‘Rafta Rafta’: Teaser of Sajal Aly, Atif ... 06:56 PM | 16 Jul, 2021

The teaser of Sajal Aly and Atif Aslam’s upcoming music video titled Rafta Rafta has been released, prompting ...

More From This Category
Momina Mustehsan and Nimra Khan flaunt their ...
05:28 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
Style Files: Pakistani stars send Eid greetings ...
02:59 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor sends love for ...
07:52 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
Ertugrul's cast sends Eid wishes to fans
04:17 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
Anoushey Ashraf shares her memory with Qandeel ...
07:05 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
Ayesha Omer jumps to Mahira Khan's defense amid ...
10:07 PM | 20 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Rafta Rafta' – Atif Aslam and Sajal Aly's music video is out now
04:31 PM | 21 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr