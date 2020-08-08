Sindh decides to reopen schools, business activities
Sindh decides to reopen schools, business activities
KARACHI - A high level meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair has decided to open schools, restaurants, and business activities in the province by putting in place the standard operating procedures. 

The date in this regard will soon be announced after reviewing the Corona pandemic situation.

Addressing the meeting Sindh Chief Minister said National Command and Control Center has also given tentative date of 15th September to open schools and marriage halls, however final decision will be taken after review on 7th September.

