Pakistan observes Tiger Force Day today
08:58 AM | 9 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Tiger Force Day is being observed across the country today (Sunday).
According to media reports, a nationwide tree plantation drive on the day is being led by the Tiger Force.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said that Tiger force will plant 10 billion saplings across the country, under the green and clean tree plantation drive.
Earlier, Prime Minster Imran Khan had announced to celebrate Tiger Force Day on August 9.
