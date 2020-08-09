PM Imran thanks Mahathir for supporting Kashmir against Indian repression in IIOK
10:01 AM | 9 Aug, 2020
PM Imran thanks Mahathir for supporting Kashmir against Indian repression in IIOK
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked Dr Mahathir Mohamad for speaking in support of Kashmiris and against Indian repression in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

In a tweet, the prime minister said that “I want to thank Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad for speaking in support of Kashmiris and against Indian repression in IIOJK”.

Earlier, former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has urged the international community to take notice of deteriorating human rights situation in IIOK.  

