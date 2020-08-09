PM Imran thanks Mahathir for supporting Kashmir against Indian repression in IIOK
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked Dr Mahathir Mohamad for speaking in support of Kashmiris and against Indian repression in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).
In a tweet, the prime minister said that “I want to thank Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad for speaking in support of Kashmiris and against Indian repression in IIOJK”.
I want to thank Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad for speaking in support of Kashmiris and against Indian repression in IIOJK - this time at a function on 8 Aug to mark a year of the illegal Indian actions in IIOJK.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 8, 2020
Earlier, former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has urged the international community to take notice of deteriorating human rights situation in IIOK.
