GCU Lahore allocates special seats to transgenders
Associated Press of Pakistan
11:36 AM | 9 Aug, 2020
GCU Lahore allocates special seats to transgenders
Share

LAHORE – The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has allocated special seats to transgenders for admissions to its undergraduate programmes to increase access of this underprivileged community to the higher education.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that universities were a catalyst for change and the GCU need to bring about a change in the society where transgenders were accepted.

He stressed that special seats were also needed in schools and other higher education institutions for this underprivileged community.

The vice chancellor clarified that the transgenders were also welcome to compete for admissions on open merit but those who had less marks in examinations could secure admission against these special seats.

Prof Zaidi said the GCU already had special seats for other underprivileged communities, including thedisabled, minorities and students from Baluchistan, but this was the first time special seats fortransgenders were created.

More From This Category
Afghan refugees voluntary repatriation restart ...
09:55 AM | 10 Aug, 2020
Punjab CM takes notice over Wazir Khan mosque ...
11:20 PM | 9 Aug, 2020
Afghan refugees' repatriation restarts from Monday
10:35 PM | 9 Aug, 2020
11 Pakistani Hindu migrants found dead in India
08:35 PM | 9 Aug, 2020
50 dead as heavy monsoon rains lash parts of ...
06:28 PM | 9 Aug, 2020
Man arrested for allegedly raping minor daughters ...
05:26 PM | 9 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Music video controversy: Wazir Khan mosque’s manager suspended
09:48 AM | 10 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr