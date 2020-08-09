Incoming UNGA president due in Pakistan today
ISLAMABAD – United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President-elect Volkan Bozkir will arrive in Islamabad today for a two-day visit at the invitation of the Pakistani government.

Bozkir would meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, according to the Foreign Office.

Bozkir is the first-ever Turkish national to be elected to the Office of the President of the UNGA. He will be leading a historic and unprecedented General Assembly Session as the UN commemorates 75th anniversary of its establishment this year.

