Pakistan Army continues rescue, relief activities in Dadu
01:21 PM | 9 Aug, 2020
RAWALPINDI – The overwhelming rainfall and hill torrents had wrecked havoc in the areas of Dadu district where Pakistan Army troops were busy in relief and rescue efforts to help affectees of recent hill torrent and breach of Flood Protection Bund of Nai Gaj Dam.
Army Engineer boats were rescuing stranded people to safer places, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.
Moreover, medical camps were also established there for providing necessary medical care.
Pakistan Army troops were also providing hot meal being served to these affected people.
