Pakistan puts forward progress report to FATF
Web Desk
11:17 AM | 9 Aug, 2020
Pakistan puts forward progress report to FATF
Share

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has presented an important report to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) over the progress made in implementing the FATF recommendations.

According to media reports, Pakistan has informed the FATF of important developments, four major amendments were made to the law on the recommendations of UN and FATF.

According to Director General Financial Monitoring Unit Lubna Farooq, the relevant agencies are making joint efforts to achieve the targets, adding that Pakistan has enacted important legislation for FATF.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the government has implemented 14 of the 27 action points of the FATF while efforts are underway to achieve the rest remaining tasks. .

More From This Category
Afghan refugees voluntary repatriation restart ...
09:55 AM | 10 Aug, 2020
Music video controversy: Wazir Khan mosque’s ...
09:48 AM | 10 Aug, 2020
Punjab CM takes notice over Wazir Khan mosque ...
11:20 PM | 9 Aug, 2020
Afghan refugees' repatriation restarts from Monday
10:35 PM | 9 Aug, 2020
11 Pakistani Hindu migrants found dead in India
08:35 PM | 9 Aug, 2020
50 dead as heavy monsoon rains lash parts of ...
06:28 PM | 9 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Music video controversy: Wazir Khan mosque’s manager suspended
09:48 AM | 10 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr