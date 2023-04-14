Aiman Khan and daughter surprise Muneeb on his birthday

Congratulations are in order for Lollywood's versatile actor, Muneeb Butt, as he celebrates his 30th birthday.

The Kaisa Hai Naseeban star, who is married to the gorgeous diva Aiman Khan, had a birthday bash in Dubai while the couple's adorable daughter, Amal, stole the show with her adorable smile. Khan, who hails among one of the most followed Pakistani stars, took to Instagram to share scintillating pictures from Butt's birthday party with her 11.3 million followers.

The Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain actor is currently busy in shooting his Ramadan series titled Tere Anay Se. Both Khan and Amal decided to surprise the "shine" of their "lives" on the set and brought his birthday party to him.

The Iss Khamoshi Ka Matlab actress shared two separate posts dedicated to her darling husband.

"Happy birthday to the shine of our lives," the actress captioned the post.

"Happy birthday baba," read another post with pictures of the little family having fun.

Social media users also left sweet comments for Butt on his birthday.

The couple has worked together in a bunch of television series including Bay Qasoor, Khwab Saraye, Googly Muhalla, Baandi, and Khatoon Manzil to name a few. Khan and Butt got married in 2018. They were blessed with a daughter, Amal, in 2019.