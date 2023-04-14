LHC orders Dolphin Force to take action against water wasters

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has ordered the Dolphin Force to take action against those who waste water in the provincial capital.

The court heard the petitions filed for the remedy of smog on Friday.

The court ordered to appoint officer on a permanent basis in the post of DG LDA and to increase the number of environmental ambassadors.

The court also sought a report on the next hearing regarding the installation of water meters in the houses.

It also ordered the SP Dolphin Force to take action against the water wasters.