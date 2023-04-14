Brazilian model's bizarre body perfume with sweat shocks the internet

When you have to compete with Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, and many more, your product has to be mind-blowing, to say the least. While these international brands introduce a wide range of fragrances, Wanessa Moura has left behind everyone with her latest fragrance collection for its unusual ingredients.

The 29-year-old Brazilian model and social media influencer made headlines after she launched her perfume which, according to Moura, includes her body sweat. The fragrance titled, Fresh Goddess, contains Moura's signature element, making the product stand out.

"In addition to the fruity notes of mandarin orange, bergamot and pink pepper, my perfume has a special, super intimate touch: my sweat. It’s a mixture of passion and mystery," the model suggested according to NudePR.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wanessa Moura (@wamoura)

But how did Moura come up with the idea? In the Brazilian beauty's own words, she had a eureka moment to capitalize on her bodily scent after her current and former partners praised her natural odor as "sexy and exciting."

"My natural smell entices men, so I used drops of my sweat as a base for the perfume’s fragrance," Moura added.

Calling her product "ideal for dating," Moura explained, "My sweat was the most important ingredient in the formula for this love and sex potion that my perfume became. It is the ideal perfume for dating and enjoying pleasant experiences with your partner or attracting the attention of those you like."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wanessa Moura (@wamoura)

"My natural smell entices men, so I used drops of my sweat as a base for the perfume’s fragrance. My sweat was the most important ingredient in the formula for this love and sex potion that my perfume became," she claimed.

In each bottle, Moura adds 8 milliliters of her sweat for "a touch of sensuality and femininity."

“It is the ideal perfume for attracting the attention of those you like,” the influencer declared.