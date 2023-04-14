Punjab announces five-day holidays on Eidul Fitr

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Friday announced five-day holidays on the eve of Eidul Fitr that is expected to fall on next Friday or Saturday.
According to a notification, the holidays will be observed from April 21 to 25, the same days notified by the federal government a day earlier as eid vacation.
Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on April 20 for the sighting of the Eidul Fitr crescent moon.
The meeting will be held at the religious affairs ministry in Islamabad and will be presided over by Ruet-e-Halal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, an official statement said.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 14, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.4
|77.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.94
|769.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|215
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.57
|41.97
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.67
|42.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.5
|36.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.04
|942.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.11
|752.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.37
|316.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,874 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,474.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Karachi
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Quetta
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Attock
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Multan
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
