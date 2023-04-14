Search

Pakistan

Supreme Court shoots down rumors of scuffle between judges

05:50 PM | 14 Apr, 2023
Supreme Court shoots down rumors of scuffle between judges
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday denied news reports regarding an alleged altercation and scuffle between judges of the top court in the Judges Colony Park in the federal capital.

The apex court, in a statement, termed the reports false. The reaction comes after reports claimed that senior judges engaged in a scuffle day earlier during their walk.

This report has been carried and highlighted through various social media platforms.

“The report is hereby refuted in the strongest terms. It is false, mischievous and malicious. No such incident took place,” reads the statement.

The fake reporting about the judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is a serious violation of the law and represents an effort by disaffected elements to diminish the dignity of the court and its Hon'ble members.

Chief Justice meets Supreme Court judges to end rift amid deepening constitutional crisis

Pakistan

Three terrorists gunned down in Turbat IBO: ISPR

10:45 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Eypt-based trucking company to shut down operations in Pakistan due to economic crisis

09:59 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Top AJK court denies relief to former PM Tanveer Ilyas in disqualification case

11:11 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

NA Committee on Finance turns down bill to release elections funds

12:47 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Ruling alliance rejects Supreme Court’s larger bench hearing Procedure and Practice Bill

09:42 AM | 13 Apr, 2023

Pakistani court announces first ever decision with ChatGPT help in 'sex case'

09:16 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

'Anti-terror' funds to KP questioned as top military leadership ...

06:06 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 14, 2023

08:24 AM | 14 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 14, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295
Euro EUR 312 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.4 77.2
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.94 769.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 215
China Yuan CNY 41.57 41.97
Danish Krone DKK 41.67 42.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.5 36.85
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.04 942.04
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 744.11 752.12
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 314.37 316.87
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,874 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,474.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Karachi PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Islamabad PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Peshawar PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Quetta PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Sialkot PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Attock PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Gujranwala PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Jehlum PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Multan PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Bahawalpur PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Gujrat PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Nawabshah PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Chakwal PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Hyderabad PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Nowshehra PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Sargodha PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Faisalabad PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Mirpur PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: