Supreme Court shoots down rumors of scuffle between judges

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday denied news reports regarding an alleged altercation and scuffle between judges of the top court in the Judges Colony Park in the federal capital.

The apex court, in a statement, termed the reports false. The reaction comes after reports claimed that senior judges engaged in a scuffle day earlier during their walk.

This report has been carried and highlighted through various social media platforms.

“The report is hereby refuted in the strongest terms. It is false, mischievous and malicious. No such incident took place,” reads the statement.

The fake reporting about the judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is a serious violation of the law and represents an effort by disaffected elements to diminish the dignity of the court and its Hon'ble members.