‘Fantasy’: Hira Mani launches her perfume

11:25 AM | 31 May, 2022
Source: Hira Mani (Instagram)
After proving her skills in acting and singing fields, Pakistan’s heartthrob actress Hira Mani has now become an entrepreneur.

The Kashf star has launched her fragrance line, Fantasy, in coloration with late Junaid Jamshed’s brand J. Fragrance and Cosmetics. 

The 32-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram where she thanked fans for their prayers. 

Mani also left her fans stunned with his elegant dressing at the launch of the perfume. She wore mehronish dress and bold lipstick for the event. 

