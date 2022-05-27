Hira Mani set to launch her YouTube channel with a 'big surprise'
Web Desk
06:32 PM | 27 May, 2022
Source: Hira Mani (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Hira Mani's stardom skyrocketed within a very short span of time with her impeccable acting skills and cheerful persona.

The 32-year-old star has worked in dramas like Meray Paas Tum Ho, Kashf and Ghalati. Apart from her acting endeavours, it's her candid interviews that the audience adores.

This time around, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star revealed that she will be launching her Youtube channel soon with a big surprise, leaving fans brimming with curiosity.

"SURPRISE ALERT! Jannay ke liye kal mera youtube channel dekhna na bhoolye! Stay tuned!!! Any guesses kia honay wala hai surprise? P.S: Make sure you subscribe to my Youtube Channel (Find the link in my bio)!!", captioned the DoBol star.

In the video, Hira chirped that she's full of surprises. "Hira Mani keeps surprising people — first I took up comedy then I hosted, then I acted in emotional dramas that make you cry and then I went for singing and held concerts."

"I keep surprising you guys like this I have another great [one] for you — all those who want me to have a YouTube channel, I am launching my own channel tomorrow with a really big surprise. Stay tuned!"

On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Qismat co-starring Muneeb Butt, Aiza Awan and Noor Hassan.

