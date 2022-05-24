Hira Mani wins fans’ hearts with her performance in London concert
05:50 PM | 24 May, 2022
Hira Mani wins fans’ hearts with her performance in London concert
Source: Hira Mani (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Hira Mani is blessed with impeccable acting skills along with a beautiful voice and the latest video is proof of her exceptional singing skills.

The DoBol star might be popular in the masses for her drop-dead gorgeous looks, unique fashion choices and hit dramas but she is a talent powerhouse and can also sing very well.

The 32-year-old actress has now left the fans gushing over her  singing videos. She enthralled her massive fan following by hitting the musical notes perfectly at a concert in London over the weekend.

On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Qismat co-starring Muneeb Butt, Aiza Awan and Noor Hassan.

