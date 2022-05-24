Hira Mani wins fans’ hearts with her performance in London concert
Share
Lollywood diva Hira Mani is blessed with impeccable acting skills along with a beautiful voice and the latest video is proof of her exceptional singing skills.
The DoBol star might be popular in the masses for her drop-dead gorgeous looks, unique fashion choices and hit dramas but she is a talent powerhouse and can also sing very well.
The 32-year-old actress has now left the fans gushing over her singing videos. She enthralled her massive fan following by hitting the musical notes perfectly at a concert in London over the weekend.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Qismat co-starring Muneeb Butt, Aiza Awan and Noor Hassan.
Hira Mani trolled for wearing bold dress 03:15 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Lollywood diva Hira Mani is the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour, as she juggles her personal and ...
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- LIVE: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz addresses press conference in ...06:02 PM | 24 May, 2022
-
- Supreme Court approves plea against blockades, crackdown on PTI ...05:29 PM | 24 May, 2022
- Govt to stop PTI's long march toward Islamabad, announces Interior ...04:58 PM | 24 May, 2022
-
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022