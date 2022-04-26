Hira Mani trolled for wearing bold dress
Lollywood diva Hira Mani is the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour, as she juggles her personal and professional life with utmost grace.
The 32-year-old rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho.
This time around, Hira and her husband were invited by a school for a storytelling session on World Book Day. The celebrity couple interacted with kids and shared cute pictures. However, Hira's wardrobe choices ended up grabbing all the attention for the wrong reasons.
The aforementioned pictures show the Ghalati star wearing a simple white dress shirt paired with jeans and clear heels. Her undone shirt buttons have been deemed inappropriate by the netizens.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash towards her for her 'revealing' clothes while others were all praises of her fashion choices.
Mocked and trolled by the moral brigade, the Meray Paas Tum Hou star's wardrobe choices drew widespread critique.
On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Qismat co-starring Muneeb Butt, Aiza Awan and Noor Hassan.
View this post on Instagram
