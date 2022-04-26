Mathira shares her two cents on Dua Zehra case

Mathira is the latest addition among the plethora of celebrities and prominent faces to weigh in on the recent recovery of 14-year-old Dua Zehra, who had allegedly been kidnapped from Karachi.

The latest development in the case shows a viral video storming the internet where Dua claims that she had married of her own free will in a court and is 18-year-old, leaving the internet debating.

Taking to Instagram, Mathira aired out her grievances as she shared her viewpoint on social media handle.

“It’s so sad. Why would you do that to your parents,” adding, “[Because] of stupid girls like this real cases of missing girls are not taken seriously.”

On the flip side, many celebrities like Armeena Rana Khan and Osman Khalid Butt took to social media handles and urged people to proceed with caution while sharing their opinions.

Kindly reserve your judgments and do not share any unverified statements till the entire matter comes to light. We've all seen, just in recent days, how unconfirmed (and wholly incorrect) news becomes the 'truth' just on the basis on how frequently it's shared. Stop this. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) April 25, 2022

Moreover, the police confirmed that Dua and her reported husband Zaheer Ahmed are currently at the District Police Office (DPO) in Okara. According to reports, Dua is being shifted to Lahore and the Karachi police have been informed about the development.

In the video, the girl further stated that she left Karachi at her will and was not kidnapped, adding that she wishes to live with her husband and does not want to return to her family.