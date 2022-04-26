Federal govt announces Eidul-Fitr 2022 holidays
Web Desk
04:20 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Federal govt announces Eidul-Fitr 2022 holidays
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The newly installed government has issued four holidays for the Eid ul Fitr 2022, which will start on May 2 (Monday).

A notification said the Eidul Fitr holidays will be observed from Monday, May 2 to Thursday, May 5.

It was learnt that the premier was sent a summary recommending three days of holidays for the annual Muslim festival, however, he approved four days of leave. The four holidays, coupled with earlier Sunday, will become five holidays in total.

Sharif-led government has also announced to pay the salaries of public sector employees before Eid-ul-Fitr.

On Monday, experts predicted that Eidul Fitr is likely to be celebrated on May 3 this year, saying the Shawwal moon may not be sighted anywhere in Pakistan on Sunday, May 1.

Eidul Fitr 2022: Shawwal moon likely to be ... 09:39 PM | 25 Apr, 2022

LAHORE – Astronomers have predicted the Shawwal moon to be sighted in Pakistan on May 3, however, there is no ...

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the 10th month in the Islamic calendar. The feast features celebrations that include special morning prayers and family gatherings.

More From This Category
Daraz, UNDP champion SDG 6 by providing  access ...
03:45 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Three Chinese among four dead in Karachi ...
02:47 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Police arrest two PTI MNAs as IHC cancels their ...
02:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Journalists will not accompany PM Shehbaz on ...
01:17 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Pakistani envoy at UN calls for political, ...
12:22 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Missing Karachi girl Dua Zehra makes stunning ...
12:05 PM | 26 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amar Khan receives backlash over revealing wardrobe choices
04:50 PM | 26 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr