Federal govt announces Eidul-Fitr 2022 holidays
ISLAMABAD – The newly installed government has issued four holidays for the Eid ul Fitr 2022, which will start on May 2 (Monday).
A notification said the Eidul Fitr holidays will be observed from Monday, May 2 to Thursday, May 5.
It was learnt that the premier was sent a summary recommending three days of holidays for the annual Muslim festival, however, he approved four days of leave. The four holidays, coupled with earlier Sunday, will become five holidays in total.
Sharif-led government has also announced to pay the salaries of public sector employees before Eid-ul-Fitr.
On Monday, experts predicted that Eidul Fitr is likely to be celebrated on May 3 this year, saying the Shawwal moon may not be sighted anywhere in Pakistan on Sunday, May 1.
Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the 10th month in the Islamic calendar. The feast features celebrations that include special morning prayers and family gatherings.
