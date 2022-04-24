Mathira shares her thoughts on religion and bold dressing

Mathira is known for her bold statements as she never shies away from expressing herself and goes out to express her opinions on media.

This time around, Mathira during an interview with Metatainment said that religion and charity should be private and not to be plastered on media for the whole world to see it.

Mathira again defended bold dressing and said she did not give time to people criticising and trolling her.

Born to a South African father and Pakistani mother within a Muslim family in Harare, Zimbabwe, the actress studied in Zimbabwe before moving with her family to Pakistan amid unrest in that country.

Mathira had tied the knot with a Punjabi singer Farran J. Mirza in 2012. Later in 2018, she formally announced the news of her divorce on her social media accounts.