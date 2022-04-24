Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda on Kartarpur Corridor

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday rejected Indian propaganda regarding the alleged use of Kartarpur Corridor for business meetings.

In a press release issued here, the Pakistan Foreign Office said, “It is obvious that this concoction is part of India’s deliberate smear campaign seeking to undermine Pakistan’s historic initiative of opening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world.”

“The propaganda is tantamount to sabotaging the opening of the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims,” the foreign office spokesman said.

The spokesperson said there was nothing new about India’s desperate bid to malign the “Corridor of Peace” and divert the world’s attention away from the grave injustices being done to its own minorities, especially Muslims, who were being targeted with impunity by Hindu zealots in utter disregard of all tenets of law and justice.

India would be well advised to desist from casting fallacious aspersions on the Kartarpur Corridor which was a gift by the Government of Pakistan to the Sikh community, and instead focus on taking meaningful steps to effectively protect its own religious minorities and ensure the safety of their lives and places of worship, the spokesperson added.

“Pakistan accords the highest primacy to the rights of the minorities. Sanctity of religious places and revered sites of every community is ensured in Pakistan,’ it was further added.

Just recently, Pakistan hosted over 2000 Sikh pilgrims from India alone who were here to participate in the annual Baisakhi festival held from 12-21 April 2022.

The Sikh community around the world remained appreciative of Pakistan’s commitment to inclusivity, diversity and promotion of religious harmony.

Indian media on Thursday claimed that Pakistan is ‘misusing’ the corridor to interact with Indian pilgrims and cultivate contacts with them and to conduct business meetings.