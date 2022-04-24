Saba Qamar flaunts her glamorous look in new viral video
Web Desk
12:30 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
Saba Qamar flaunts her glamorous look in new viral video
Source: Instagram
Share

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a superstar who is adored for her good looks and impeccable acting skills.

This time around, the Cheekh star can be seen flaunting her glamorous look during the promotions of upcoming film “Ghabrana Nahi Hai”.

On the work front, Saba Qamar was seen in ZEE 5 Mrs and Mr Shameem opposite Noman Ijaz. The web series is directed by Kashif Nisar and has been lauded by the audience over its unique storyline and spectacular performances.

Saba Qamar celebrates birthday with friends 03:49 PM | 6 Apr, 2022

Birthday bashes are a splendid affair for anyone and everyone but when it comes to celebrities they take the ...

More From This Category
Mathira shares her thoughts on religion and bold ...
10:40 AM | 24 Apr, 2022
Ahsan Khan gears up for versatile roles in ...
07:24 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spark breakup ...
10:09 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
Javeria Saud defends Sahiba as trolling ...
08:20 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
Asim Azhar releases Durood O' Salam as Ramadan ...
05:24 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
Mahira Khan pens heartwarming birthday note for ...
03:52 PM | 23 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar flaunts her glamorous look in new viral video
12:30 PM | 24 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr