Saba Qamar flaunts her glamorous look in new viral video
12:30 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a superstar who is adored for her good looks and impeccable acting skills.
This time around, the Cheekh star can be seen flaunting her glamorous look during the promotions of upcoming film “Ghabrana Nahi Hai”.
On the work front, Saba Qamar was seen in ZEE 5 Mrs and Mr Shameem opposite Noman Ijaz. The web series is directed by Kashif Nisar and has been lauded by the audience over its unique storyline and spectacular performances.
