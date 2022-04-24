PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches Lahore to hold political meetings
LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached Lahore where he will hold important political meetings.
He will also meet newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.
Yesterday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that lack of facilities, neglect and sense of deprivation led to the backwardness of Balochistan province which could be alleviated through collective efforts and diversion of energies and resources.
Addressing a ceremony after performing groundbreaking of the dualization of 102-kms Khuzdar-Kuchlak I and II sections of N-25 Chaman-Karachi national highway, he regretted that despite gifted with huge natural resources and geographical location, the province had faced different challenges.
