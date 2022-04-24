At least 80 killed in Nigerian oil blast

02:00 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
At least 80 killed in Nigerian oil blast
Source: File photo
Share

An explosion at an oil refinery in southern Nigeria killed at least 80 people on Sunday.

According to the police, the explosion occurred late Friday at the illegal site between the southern oil states of Rivers and Imo.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) official Ifeanyi Nnaji told the media the agency had recovered at least 80 badly burnt bodies at the scene. “We learnt many bodies are in nearby bushes and forests as some illegal operators and their patrons scampered for safety,” he added.

According to local media reports, more than 100 people were killed in the blast.

Illegal crude refining is common in the southern-oil region where thieves vandalise pipelines to steal crude which they refine to sell on the black market.

Most people in the oil-producing Niger delta live in poverty even though the country is the biggest oil producer on the continent, with output of around two million barrels per day.

Pakistan condemns Israeli raids on Palestinian ... 11:31 PM | 23 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has denounced the Israeli action against Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa mosque in East ...

More From This Category
Complete shutdown being observed in IIOJK on ...
11:49 AM | 24 Apr, 2022
India breaks Pakistan’s 18-year-old world record
09:10 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
Saudi Arabia, Iran hold talks aimed at easing ...
07:56 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
India attempts to break Pakistan’s world record ...
04:25 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
Indian occupation forces gun down six Kashmiris ...
11:49 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
British PM Johnson meets India's Modi, vows to ...
11:22 PM | 22 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar flaunts her glamorous look in new viral video
12:30 PM | 24 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr