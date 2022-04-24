At least 80 killed in Nigerian oil blast

An explosion at an oil refinery in southern Nigeria killed at least 80 people on Sunday.

According to the police, the explosion occurred late Friday at the illegal site between the southern oil states of Rivers and Imo.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) official Ifeanyi Nnaji told the media the agency had recovered at least 80 badly burnt bodies at the scene. “We learnt many bodies are in nearby bushes and forests as some illegal operators and their patrons scampered for safety,” he added.

According to local media reports, more than 100 people were killed in the blast.

Illegal crude refining is common in the southern-oil region where thieves vandalise pipelines to steal crude which they refine to sell on the black market.

Most people in the oil-producing Niger delta live in poverty even though the country is the biggest oil producer on the continent, with output of around two million barrels per day.