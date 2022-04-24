Pakistan Army won’t let any conspiracy against Pakistan succeed: DG ISPR
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
Pakistan Army won’t let any conspiracy against Pakistan succeed: DG ISPR
Source: ISPR
Share

ISLAMABAD – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Sunday said that the Pakistan Army would not let any conspiracy against the country succeed.

The military’s media wing said that Pakistan’s intelligence agencies were working day and night against the conspiracies.

“If anyone tries to hatch any conspiracy against Pakistan, we will not let it succeed,” the ISPR DG said.

In his last media briefing on April 14, Major General Babar Iftikhar had said that there was no conspiracy against the ouster of former PM Imran Khan. He had clarified that the word “conspiracy” was not used in the statement issued after a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) last month.

He also mentioned to public the minutes of the NSC huddle, saying it can be declassified if the government decides.

Responding to another question, Major General Babar said the former prime minister office had approached the top military leadership to help find a solution amid the political crisis.

Word ‘conspiracy’ not mentioned in NSC ... 04:00 PM | 14 Apr, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani military spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that the word "conspiracy" was ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches Lahore to hold ...
01:10 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
Complete shutdown being observed in IIOJK on ...
11:49 AM | 24 Apr, 2022
Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda on Kartarpur ...
11:15 AM | 24 Apr, 2022
PML-N govt removes PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif, ...
10:00 AM | 24 Apr, 2022
Pakistanis witness 8 to 15 hours of loadshedding
09:33 AM | 24 Apr, 2022
Pakistan condemns Israeli raids on Palestinian ...
11:31 PM | 23 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar flaunts her glamorous look in new viral video
12:30 PM | 24 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr