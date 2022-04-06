Saba Qamar celebrates birthday with friends
Web Desk
03:49 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
Saba Qamar celebrates birthday with friends
Source: Saba Qamar (Instagram)
Share

Birthday bashes are a splendid affair for anyone and everyone but when it comes to celebrities they take the celebration to another level altogether.

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a superstar who is adored for her impeccable acting skills. Turning 38, the Baaghi actress rang her birthday like a true diva and was spotted celebrating her special day with friends.

The Cheekh star dazzled on her special day as her birthday was an overload of happy vibes and beaming faces. Taking to Instagram, the beauty shared a glimpse of the bash as she happily cut the cake in the intimate celebration.

On the work front, Saba Qamar was seen in ZEE 5 Mrs and Mr Shameem opposite Noman Ijaz. The web series is directed by Kashif Nisar and has been lauded by the audience over its unique storyline and spectacular performances.

Saba Qamar’s killer dance moves in ... 04:15 PM | 30 Mar, 2022

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks. This time around, the Cheekh actor ...

More From This Category
Falak Shabir wins hearts as new video with ...
05:43 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
Shahid Afridi pens a lovely birthday wish for ...
04:46 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
Fahad Mustafa trolled after Jeeto Pakistan's ...
04:16 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
Nimra Khan hilariously recreates Ahsan Khan's ...
03:20 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
Sinf-e-Aahan: Arzoo's viral scene draws mixed ...
06:20 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
‘Chaudhry and Sons’ - Imran Ashraf’s killer ...
05:51 PM | 5 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Falak Shabir wins hearts as new video with daughter Alyana goes viral
05:43 PM | 6 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr