Saba Qamar celebrates birthday with friends
Birthday bashes are a splendid affair for anyone and everyone but when it comes to celebrities they take the celebration to another level altogether.
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a superstar who is adored for her impeccable acting skills. Turning 38, the Baaghi actress rang her birthday like a true diva and was spotted celebrating her special day with friends.
The Cheekh star dazzled on her special day as her birthday was an overload of happy vibes and beaming faces. Taking to Instagram, the beauty shared a glimpse of the bash as she happily cut the cake in the intimate celebration.
On the work front, Saba Qamar was seen in ZEE 5 Mrs and Mr Shameem opposite Noman Ijaz. The web series is directed by Kashif Nisar and has been lauded by the audience over its unique storyline and spectacular performances.
