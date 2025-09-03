ATC grants bail to Imran Khan’s nephew Shahrez in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE – The anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has ordered the release of PTI founder Imran Khan’s nephew and Aleema Khan’s son, Shahrez Khan, on bail in the Jinnah House attack case.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill announced the verdict on Shahrez Khan’s post-arrest bail plea, which had earlier been reserved. The court accepted the plea and ordered his release.

During the hearing, Shahrez lawyer, Rana Mudassir Umar, argued that his client had been accused of inciting workers, but no evidence was found during the investigation. He further said that geo-fencing did not establish any link between Shahrez and the case. Police challans and records also contained no mention of him, and no investigation officer recorded any statement against him.

The lawyer added that Shahrez had not been included in the investigation for almost 28 months before his arrest, claiming the arrest was aimed at pressuring his mother, Aleema Khan, who has been raising her voice for the release of her brother, PTI founder Imran Khan.

He further stated that Shahrez was in Chitral during the events, with sworn testimonies from witnesses supporting this. According to the lawyer, Shahrez is an Oxford University student and a sportsman, who was also preparing to participate in an international event.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, Aleema Khan claimed her son Shahrez had been abducted by armed men. However, the police later confirmed his arrest, stating he was taken into custody in connection with the May 9, 2023, cases.