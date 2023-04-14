Search

World

Omission of Muslim kings from Indian textbooks raises alarms for historians

Web Desk 04:58 PM | 14 Apr, 2023
Omission of Muslim kings from Indian textbooks raises alarms for historians
Source: File Photo

NEW DELHI – Academics in India are outraged about the recent removal of chapters mentioning the Mughal Empire from textbooks, since they believe the action is intended to overshadow the important part Muslims have played in India's history.

Following a decision by India's National Council of Educational Research and Training last year to reduce the workload for students in the over 20,000 public and private schools it oversees across the nation, new history and political textbooks, particularly for grade 12 or students aged 17–18, were released in the country in early April.

The Mughal empire, which dominated the subcontinent from the 16th through the 19th century and symbolised the global renaissance of Islamic culture, has had its content removed as a result of the modifications.

Another historical mosque razed in India amid rising Islamophobia

They also exclude references to the Gujarat riots of 2002, which took place when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in control of the state and left hundreds of Muslims dead, as well as associations between Hindu extremism and Gandhi's killing.

The changes were criticised earlier this week by the Indian History Congress, the largest association of historians in South Asia with more than 35,000 members, who claimed they had created a "plainly prejudiced and irrational perception" of India's past.

Prof. Syed Ali Nadeem Rezavi, the congress secretary, told Arab News that "it is an attempt to tailor the history as per wishes of the Hindu majoritarian agenda."

Since Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party took office in 2014, a drive to rename streets and cities with Mughal roots has been under progress in India.

Pakistan concerned over BJP leadership’s involvement in 2002 Gujarat riots

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

Another Indian army soldier dead in second incident of shooting at military base

09:15 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Four Indian soldiers killed in shooting at Punjab military base

02:09 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Indian air force officer sacked for shooting own helicopter after aerial dogfight with Pakistan

12:05 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Indian and US air forces begin joint drills in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh

11:22 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Another rowdy Indian passenger hits crew mid-air, forces flight to return to Delhi

11:47 PM | 10 Apr, 2023

Prayer leader survives knife attack in New Jersey in another anti-Muslim hate crime incident

10:17 AM | 10 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

'Anti-terror' funds to KP questioned as top military leadership ...

06:06 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 14, 2023

08:24 AM | 14 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 14, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295
Euro EUR 312 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.4 77.2
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.94 769.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 215
China Yuan CNY 41.57 41.97
Danish Krone DKK 41.67 42.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.5 36.85
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.04 942.04
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 744.11 752.12
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 314.37 316.87
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,874 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,474.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Karachi PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Islamabad PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Peshawar PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Quetta PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Sialkot PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Attock PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Gujranwala PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Jehlum PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Multan PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Bahawalpur PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Gujrat PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Nawabshah PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Chakwal PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Hyderabad PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Nowshehra PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Sargodha PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Faisalabad PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Mirpur PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: