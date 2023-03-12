PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam ruled out of playoff match against Islamabad United

RAWALPINDI – Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam ruled out of today’s playoff match of the Pakistan Super League 8 (PSL8) against Islamabad United due to illness.

Zalmi announced the development on Twitter staing, “Babar Azam ruled out from today’s match due to illness”.

“Tom Kohler Cadmore to lead Zalmi’s team vs Islamabad United,” read the tweet.

🚨 Babar Azam ruled out from today’s match due to illness.



Tom Kohler Cadmore to lead Zalmi’s team vs Islamabad United. 🟡⚫️ https://t.co/gvl40qoqOD — Peshawar Zalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) March 12, 2023

The Yellow Force has set a target of 180 runs for Islamabad United in the crucial match after the Shahdab Khan’s team won the toss and elected to field first.

Peshawar Zalmi rank 4th on the points table with 8 points while United stand at third place with 12 points.