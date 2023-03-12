ECP suspends by-elections on 37 NA seats

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday suspended the by-elections on 37 National Assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad.

The electoral body was scheduled to hold elections in 24 constituencies of KP, three in Islamabad, one in Balochistan and nine in Sindh on March 16 and 19.

The ECP said the by-polls had been cancelled after courts suspended de-notification of PTI lawmakers, whose resignations were accepted after they tendered following the ouster of Imran Khan through no-confidence vote in April last.

Last week, the Sindh High Court (SHC) restrained the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from holding by-elections on nine NA seats scheduled to be held on March 16 by suspending the ECP notification in this regard till April 25.