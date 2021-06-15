PM Imran announces subsidy for poor families to buy essential items from next month
Web Desk
12:43 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
PM Imran announces subsidy for poor families to buy essential items from next month
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday reiterated the incumbent government’s commitment to providing financial resources to help weaker segments of society for the basic commodities through a targeted subsidy.

The premier chaired a session which was attended by finance minister Shaukat Tarin, SAPM on poverty alleviation Sania Nishtar, PM’s advisor on revenue Waqar Masood, the president of National Bank Arif Usmani, among others.

The officials huddled to lay out subsidized programs for the poor-income class. Khan was briefed that the survey for the targeted subsidy program is 92 percent complete and will take a couple of weeks before it's finished.

Dr. Sania Nishter briefed the session on the targeted subsidy program survey taken out under the Ehsaas program and said the survey would complete by the end of this month.

PM Imran launches Ehsaas Saving Wallets programme 10:59 AM | 24 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday launched the Ehsaas Saving Wallets programme at a ceremony in the ...

Prime Minister appreciated the efforts and noted targeted subsidy is needed because extending across-the-board price relief to both the rich and the poor will be a waste of resources.

He was chairing a briefing about the introduction of a new system for a government subsidy for the poor.

PM hails Sania Nishtar as World Bank ranks Ehsaas ... 02:03 PM | 16 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday hailed the success of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, which has ...

More From This Category
UAE likely to lift Covid travel ban for ...
12:18 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
Murad Ali Shah to present Sindh budget 2021-22 ...
10:30 AM | 15 Jun, 2021
Pakistan reports lowest single day Covid-19 cases ...
09:03 AM | 15 Jun, 2021
China alleges ‘political manipulation’ as G7 ...
12:15 AM | 15 Jun, 2021
Budget 2021-22: Punjab proposes Rs370 billion for ...
10:51 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
Four FC troops martyred in Quetta IED blast
07:38 PM | 14 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sushant Singh Rajput's death confirmed as ‘suicide’ on first anniversary
07:04 PM | 14 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr