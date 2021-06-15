PM Imran announces subsidy for poor families to buy essential items from next month

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday reiterated the incumbent government’s commitment to providing financial resources to help weaker segments of society for the basic commodities through a targeted subsidy.

The premier chaired a session which was attended by finance minister Shaukat Tarin, SAPM on poverty alleviation Sania Nishtar, PM’s advisor on revenue Waqar Masood, the president of National Bank Arif Usmani, among others.

The officials huddled to lay out subsidized programs for the poor-income class. Khan was briefed that the survey for the targeted subsidy program is 92 percent complete and will take a couple of weeks before it's finished.

Dr. Sania Nishter briefed the session on the targeted subsidy program survey taken out under the Ehsaas program and said the survey would complete by the end of this month.

Prime Minister appreciated the efforts and noted targeted subsidy is needed because extending across-the-board price relief to both the rich and the poor will be a waste of resources.

He was chairing a briefing about the introduction of a new system for a government subsidy for the poor.