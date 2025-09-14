Dubai on Alert as Pakistan vs India Asia Cup sparks security warnings from police

DUBAI – The stage is set for one of cricket’s most intense rivalries as Pakistan and India face off in the Asia Cup 2025 tonight at Dubai International Stadium. Ahead of clash, Dubai Police issued stern warning to fans: any violence, abusive language, or racist behaviour will not be tolerated.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, head of Dubai Police’s Events Security Committee, made it clear that offenders could face jail time of one to three months along with fines between AED 10,000 and AED 30,000 (750,000 to 2.3 million). Authorities emphasized that immediate legal action will be taken to maintain safety and preserve the stadium’s atmosphere.

Agha, and Yadav led teams are in red-hot form. India thumped hosts UAE, bowling them out for just 57 runs and chasing the target in a mere 4.3 overs. Pakistan dominated Oman, scoring 160-7 before dismissing them for 67 in 16.4 overs.

India also dominated Pakistan in T20s, winning 10 of 13 encounters, including a dramatic victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York, where Rohit Sharma’s side edged past Babar Azam’s men in a tense showdown.

Pakistan vs India Squad Asia Cup

Pakistan: Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Fans are being urged to celebrate sportsmanship and follow rules, but with the historic rivalry and stakes so high, the world will be watching closely as two cricketing giants clash under Dubai’s lights.