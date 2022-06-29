Youtuber Abdullah Khattak succumbs to road accident injuries
04:00 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
Pakistani vlogger and famous YouTuber Abdullah Khattak passed away in the early hours of Wednesday. The aspiring doctor died after succumbing to injuries following a road accident, his family announced.

Known for his academic videos, Khattak was studying medicine at Agha Khan University Hospital and often uploaded content related to his studies.

The heart breaking news of the 21-year-old medical student’s passing was shared by one of his close friends on Instagram.

“I don’t know how to announce this, but tragically last night @ak02k has passed away in a road accident last night,” Bilal Siddiqui wrote along with the picture of late vlogger. 

“There are few words to express the deep pain and sorrow of losing such an angel, I still don’t believe death would come to you this early,” he added.

Requesting for prayers for the deceased soul, Siddiqui added, “Please pray as many times as you can ask Allah for his forgiveness, remember his family in your prayers, it’s really difficult to cope with such a loss.”

“May Allah forgive his beautiful soul like a death of a new-born baby, and provide patience to all his family members,” the post further read. 

