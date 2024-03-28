Will Sania Mirza contest elections from Hyderabad?

The news of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza being nominated by the Congress party to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Hyderabad constituency has gained traction.

According to Indian media reports, former Indian cricketer and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin has proposed Sania Mirza's name for candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speculation is rife in the Indian media that Sania Mirza might be gearing up to step into Indian politics.

According to a report, it is apparent that Sania Mirza is being positioned as a Congress candidate to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Hyderabad.

Media reports suggest that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party is considering fielding Sania Mirza against Asaduddin Owaisi, the head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), in a political showdown in Hyderabad.

It is worth noting that the Congress party last won the parliamentary seat from Hyderabad in 1980.

Sania Mirza's potential participation in the elections has garnered attention, especially after the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) held a meeting to approve the names of its 18 candidates from four states - Goa, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.