Will Sania Mirza contest elections from Hyderabad?

The news of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza being nominated by the Congress party to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Hyderabad constituency has gained traction.
According to Indian media reports, former Indian cricketer and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin has proposed Sania Mirza's name for candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Speculation is rife in the Indian media that Sania Mirza might be gearing up to step into Indian politics.
According to a report, it is apparent that Sania Mirza is being positioned as a Congress candidate to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Hyderabad.
Media reports suggest that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party is considering fielding Sania Mirza against Asaduddin Owaisi, the head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), in a political showdown in Hyderabad.
It is worth noting that the Congress party last won the parliamentary seat from Hyderabad in 1980.
Sania Mirza's potential participation in the elections has garnered attention, especially after the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) held a meeting to approve the names of its 18 candidates from four states - Goa, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in the open market on 28 March, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 281.4 for selling.
Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.30
|40.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
