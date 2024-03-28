Sanam Saeed speaks in 7 accents (VIDEO)

Sanam Saeed, a powerhouse of talent, has consistently chosen meaningful projects throughout her career, leaving a lasting impact on her audience.

She is recognised for her remarkable performances in various memorable projects.

Currently, she is set to star in two major series titled "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" and "Barzakh," as well as the film "Umro Ayyar."

A recent viral clip from two years ago showcased Sanam Saeed's impressive mastery of accents, leaving fans in awe of her versatility.

During an interview with Sonia Rehman, she effortlessly switched between British, Australian, American, Russian, and Indian accents, demonstrating her extraordinary talent to captivate audiences with her diverse linguistic abilities.

Notably, she is still cherished for her iconic portrayal of Kashaf Murtaza in "Zindagi Gulzar Hai," with her fans eagerly anticipating her future endeavors.