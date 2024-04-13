Search

Pakistan

Policeman who tortured woman, children aboard train in Hyderabad granted bail

Web Desk
08:50 PM | 13 Apr, 2024
Policeman who tortured woman, children aboard train in Hyderabad granted bail
Source: Videograb

A local court in Hyderabad granted bail to Mir Hassan, a police officer accused of subjecting a woman and two children to torture aboard a moving train near Hyderabad on April 7.

Hassan, stationed in Hyderabad, was apprehended following the distressing incident aboard the Karachi to Lala Musa-bound Millat Express.

Presented before Judicial Magistrate Munir Ahmed, Hassan's bail plea was approved against a surety bond of Rs35,000.

The incident gained attention after a video of the officer went viral on social media, depicting him gripping the woman's hair and striking her repeatedly while fellow passengers remained passive observers.

In the footage, the woman's pleas, "Why are you hitting? Don't beat," were audible.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Railways Abdullah Sheikh confirmed the occurrence on April 7 aboard the Millat Express near Hyderabad, originating from Karachi. Upon the video's circulation, the officer was identified, and a case was registered against him, with ongoing investigation.

As reported by Geo News, the constable intervened to check the woman's ticket following reports of her traveling without proper documentation. Despite her denial, the officer purportedly subjected her to abuse in front of her children.

Subsequently, the officer alleged that the woman had kidnapped the children, but later admitted to assaulting her after she purportedly misbehaved with him.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) assured suspension of the officer and pledged appropriate action pending an inquiry.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

