Here's how Pakistanis are reacting to Imran Khan's arrest in corruption case

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has been arrested in Lahore, soon after the trial court found him guilty in the Toshakhana case.

Clips aired on local media show the PTI chief being shifted to Islamabad in huge security.

Politicians, activists, and social media users shared reactions; some praised the move while others raised questions.

Here are some of the reactions after the arrest of the cricketer-turned-politician.

This is another dark day in our political history. But we have passed a tipping point in the last few weeks.



This party will stay with Imran Khan.

This party will stay united.

Imran Khan will get out and lead us again, Inshallah.

And every true PTI worker will stay peaceful.… pic.twitter.com/Smak9Li0K9 — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) August 5, 2023

This decision will go in history as a Black Decision, on a Black day 5 August .



#ImranKhan

#دلاور_کی_جانبداری_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/V3EcRe0jc3 — Farid Malik (@StaunchInsafi) August 5, 2023

A different judge was brought in especially to convict Imran Khan Sab.

Former PM of has been disqualified from Pakistan Governance for 5 years.



Corrupt politics paying to imprison the strongest runner @PTIofficial in the next elections.#ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/Rlh1mw5rph — Bushra Shaikh (@Bushra1Shaikh) August 5, 2023

Alhamdullilah. I am vindicated. Imran Khan found guilty of corruption. The court accepts my account that imran khan sold Graff watch to me for $2 million via Farah Gogi in Dubai. The court and evidence confirmed my facts. pic.twitter.com/VWdu0hi0Ww — Umar Farooq Zahoor (@UmarFaroqZahoor) August 5, 2023

The verdict by an Islamabad court sentencing Imran Khan three years imprisonment in a political case (Toshakhana Case) is highly condemnable. There is no evidence. Extremely biased judgement. The courts in Pakistan are functioning under extreme pressure of powerful military. — Ahmad Noorani (@Ahmad_Noorani) August 5, 2023

Sad sad sad!!!

Arrest of Chairman PTI Imran Khan was made after the verdict, this is the proof of fixed match.

Trying to kill the hopes of 25 crore people is very shameful!!

#دلاور_کی_جانبداری_نامنظور #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/seBAro9dHo — Hina Zainab (@hina98_hina) August 5, 2023

By far #ImranKhan fought really well but his real test begins now. — Tariq Mateen (Imran Riaz Khan) (@tariqmateen) August 5, 2023