Here's how Pakistanis are reacting to Imran Khan's arrest in corruption case

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has been arrested in Lahore, soon after the trial court found him guilty in the Toshakhana case.
Clips aired on local media show the PTI chief being shifted to Islamabad in huge security.
Politicians, activists, and social media users shared reactions; some praised the move while others raised questions.
Here are some of the reactions after the arrest of the cricketer-turned-politician.
This is another dark day in our political history. But we have passed a tipping point in the last few weeks.— Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) August 5, 2023
This party will stay with Imran Khan.
This party will stay united.
Imran Khan will get out and lead us again, Inshallah.
And every true PTI worker will stay peaceful.… pic.twitter.com/Smak9Li0K9
This decision will go in history as a Black Decision, on a Black day 5 August .— Farid Malik (@StaunchInsafi) August 5, 2023
#ImranKhan
#دلاور_کی_جانبداری_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/V3EcRe0jc3
A different judge was brought in especially to convict Imran Khan Sab.— Bushra Shaikh (@Bushra1Shaikh) August 5, 2023
Former PM of has been disqualified from Pakistan Governance for 5 years.
Corrupt politics paying to imprison the strongest runner @PTIofficial in the next elections.#ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/Rlh1mw5rph
Alhamdullilah. I am vindicated. Imran Khan found guilty of corruption. The court accepts my account that imran khan sold Graff watch to me for $2 million via Farah Gogi in Dubai. The court and evidence confirmed my facts. pic.twitter.com/VWdu0hi0Ww— Umar Farooq Zahoor (@UmarFaroqZahoor) August 5, 2023
The verdict by an Islamabad court sentencing Imran Khan three years imprisonment in a political case (Toshakhana Case) is highly condemnable. There is no evidence. Extremely biased judgement. The courts in Pakistan are functioning under extreme pressure of powerful military.— Ahmad Noorani (@Ahmad_Noorani) August 5, 2023
Sad sad sad!!!— Hina Zainab (@hina98_hina) August 5, 2023
Arrest of Chairman PTI Imran Khan was made after the verdict, this is the proof of fixed match.
Trying to kill the hopes of 25 crore people is very shameful!!
#دلاور_کی_جانبداری_نامنظور #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/seBAro9dHo
By far #ImranKhan fought really well but his real test begins now.— Tariq Mateen (Imran Riaz Khan) (@tariqmateen) August 5, 2023
Imran Khan jailed and disqualifedpic.twitter.com/pT48rYm2jd— Mustafa (@Mustafasays_) August 5, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 5 , 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.3
|321.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370
|373
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81
|81.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.33
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Karachi
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Quetta
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Attock
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Multan
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
