Flight attendants advised wearing diapers to avoid coronavirus spread
Web Desk
12:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Flight attendants advised wearing diapers to avoid coronavirus spread
BEIJING – Flight attendants in China have advised by Civil Aviation Administration to wear diapers rather than using the aircraft lavatory.

According to new guidelines in wake of a novel coronavirus, the unusual recommendation came alongside rules for other personal protective equipment like masks, gloves, and goggles.

The guidelines from Chinese authorities went a step further saying that by wearing disposable diapers, the crew could avoid the compact airplane bathrooms. The advice to wear the diapers falls under a section recommended PPE.

The tiny spaces could be hotspots for the spread of Covid-19. The orders were meant for flight attendants in areas with, especially high infection rates.

Meanwhile, pilots and other technical members of the flight crew were asked to wear goggles and masks, but not diapers.

