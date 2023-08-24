Celebrities congratulate India on Chandrayaan-3 moon landing

The recent triumphant achievement of India's Chandrayaan 3 lunar mission has captured the world's attention and garnered admiration from millions. The mission, successfully landing on the moon on August 23, marks a significant milestone for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This presentation delves into the enthusiastic global response to this historic event, with celebrities, not only from India but also from neighbouring Pakistan, showering accolades and expressing their pride.

Chandrayaan 3's achievement resonated across the globe, sparking celebratory messages on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

The Pakistani singer-turned-actor, Farhan Saeed, acknowledged India's achievement by sharing his congratulations on social media. He praised India's consistent progress in scientific endeavours, stating, "Congratulations, India, it definitely is a milestone!"

Congratulations #India , it definitely is a milestone !

A nation that truly is achieving new milestones one after the other ! #Chandrayaan3 — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) August 23, 2023



Other Pakistani celebrities, including Rabia Butt and Ahmed Ali Butt, extended their congratulations to their neighbours through Instagram stories, underscoring the goodwill transcending borders.

The iconic Bollywood figure, Amitabh Bachan, dedicated a heartfelt verse to the moon landing on his popular game show, Kon Banega Crorepati. The poem encapsulated the pride of India's footprints on the lunar surface, igniting a sense of national achievement.

"For far too long when India was referred to, it was spoken of as 3rd World Country .. and I hated it ..

TODAY I AM PROUD TO SAY, INDIA IS 1ST WORLD .. in more ways than one ..

भारत माता की जय ! ????????

वन्दे मातरम् ! ????????"

Riteish Deshmukh: The Dhamaal actor showcased his anticipation by donning an ISRO t-shirt, eagerly awaiting news of the mission's landing.

Bollywood rapper Badshah celebrated the victory in a tweet, emphasizing the significance of the moment: "The biggest moment is here, victory is just two steps away from us."



The New Amsterdam actor, Anupam Kher shared a personal video on Instagram, adding his voice to the chorus of congratulations.

Bollywood king, SRK took a moment to congratulate the ISRO team for their dedication and hard work, stating, "Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers, the whole team which has made India so proud."

Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/yBJu9k7Q8a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 23, 2023



Kamal Haasan underscored the remarkable journey India had embarked upon, noting the evolution from humble beginnings to lunar landings. He expressed that Indians might soon walk on the moon themselves, a sentiment that resonated with many.

From carrying satellite parts on bicycles to landing on the moon - What a journey it has been! Team ISRO is the pride of the nation. A historic day which will forever be etched in our nation’s spacefaring odyssey. The day is not far when Indians will walk on the moon. @isro… pic.twitter.com/u24yQDvYj0 — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 23, 2023

Bollywood celebrities Kareena Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Ananya Panday also chimed in, labelling the achievement as a "momentous feat in the History of India’s space exploration" and a "moment to remember, an emotion beyond words!" respectively.

What a proud moment. #Hindustanzindabad tha hai or rahega

Congratulations to @ISRO on the successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon. A momentous feat in the history of India's space exploration. Proud!!!#Chandrayaan3Landing #chandrayaan_3 #ISRO #MoonMission pic.twitter.com/vzalkeJAOY — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 23, 2023

A massive congratulations to @isro for the triumphant touchdown of #Chandrayaan3. A moment to remember, an emotion beyond words!! ???????? — Abhishek ???????????????????????????????? (@juniorbachchan) August 23, 2023