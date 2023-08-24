Pakistani-Canadian film 'The Queen of My Dreams' set to dazzle at Toronto Int’l Film Festival

Brace yourself as "The Queen of My Dreams," a cross-cultural comedic masterpiece co-crafted by Pakistan and Canada, gets ready to steal the spotlight at the illustrious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8, 2023.

Set in Toronto, the film weaves the tale of Azra, a Pakistani woman grappling with her mother's conservative values while residing in a multicultural society. Fawzia Mirza deftly navigates Azra's journey, which is ignited by her father's untimely demise during a trip to Pakistan.

As Azra embarks on a soul-stirring expedition, she navigates a tapestry of real and imagined memories, juxtaposing her mother's youthful days in Karachi with her own formative years in rural Canada. The storyline is further enriched by influences reminiscent of Bollywood cinema, resulting in a captivating cinematic experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fawz Mirza (@thefawz)

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring acclaimed actors such as Amrit Kaur from HBO Max's "The Sex Lives of College Girls," Nimra Bucha from "Ms. Marvel," and Hamza Haq from CTV's "Transplant." Noteworthy talents including Gul e Rana, Ali A. Kazmi, Meher Jaffri, Bakhtawar Mazhar, and Adnan Jaffar contribute to the film's compelling narrative. Fawzia Mirza, the director, expresses her excitement at realizing her long-held dream of creating a feature film in Pakistan.

This cinematic gem is the result of a unique collaboration across borders. Pakistani producers Kamil Chima and Carol Noronha join hands with Canadian counterparts Jason Levangie, Marc Tetreault, and Andria Wilson Mirza.

The film's production journey spans a 30-day shoot in Karachi in 2022, complemented by a 10-day session in Nova Scotia, Canada. Canadian cinematographer Matt Irwin and Production Designer Michael Pierson bring the visual aspects to life with finesse.

Collaborations with Karachi-based talents in art, costume, and makeup further enrich the film's aesthetic.