Covid-19 takes 14 more lives in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD − At least 14 people died of the novel coronavirus while 277 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,863 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,290,491.
Pakistan conducted a total of 41,927 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.66 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 718. Around 243 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,252,157.
As many as 478,717 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,074 in Punjab, 180,887 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,215 in Islamabad, 33,540 in Balochistan, 34,627 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,428 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
