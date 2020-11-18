NAB files corruption reference against PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal
Web Desk
05:12 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
NAB files corruption reference against PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports Complex corruption case.

On Wednesday, the anti-corruption watchdog filed the reference against the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader for misusing his authority and increasing budget of the project.

Ahsan Iqbal is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal. 

Former director-general Akhtar Nawaz, Sarfraz Rasool, Muhammad Ahmed and Asif Sheikh have also been nominated in the NAB’s reference.

An Islamabad accountability court will take up Narowal Sports City case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on November 19 (tomorrow).

The anti-graft body had announced to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

More From This Category
How did President Zardari & Gen Kayani respond to ...
06:24 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
At least 8 dead, dozens injured in Parachinar ...
05:54 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Balochistan has NOT imposed a smart lockdown over ...
05:25 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
NAB files corruption reference against PML-N's ...
05:12 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Pakistan PM Imran Khan embarks on first ...
04:10 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
9th,10th exams to start from March 6, 2021: BISE ...
03:26 PM | 18 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas opens up about dealing with racist remarks from family
03:47 PM | 18 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr