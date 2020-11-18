NAB files corruption reference against PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports Complex corruption case.

On Wednesday, the anti-corruption watchdog filed the reference against the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader for misusing his authority and increasing budget of the project.

Ahsan Iqbal is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal.

Former director-general Akhtar Nawaz, Sarfraz Rasool, Muhammad Ahmed and Asif Sheikh have also been nominated in the NAB’s reference.

An Islamabad accountability court will take up Narowal Sports City case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on November 19 (tomorrow).

The anti-graft body had announced to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.