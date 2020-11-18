NAB files corruption reference against PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal
Share
ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports Complex corruption case.
On Wednesday, the anti-corruption watchdog filed the reference against the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader for misusing his authority and increasing budget of the project.
Ahsan Iqbal is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal.
Former director-general Akhtar Nawaz, Sarfraz Rasool, Muhammad Ahmed and Asif Sheikh have also been nominated in the NAB’s reference.
An Islamabad accountability court will take up Narowal Sports City case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on November 19 (tomorrow).
The anti-graft body had announced to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.
- How did President Zardari & Gen Kayani respond to OBL raid, Obama ...06:24 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- At least 8 dead, dozens injured in Parachinar roof collapse05:54 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- Faisalabad gets Rs13b package; PM Imran vows to industrialise Pakistan05:37 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- Balochistan has NOT imposed a smart lockdown over COVID-1905:25 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- NAB files corruption reference against PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal05:12 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- Michael B. Jordan named PEOPLE magazine’s sexiest man alive01:35 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- ‘Friends’ reunion expected to film in March says Matthew Perry01:11 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar’s decaying mansions are being brought to ...01:09 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020