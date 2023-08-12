Pakistan's passport delivery faces delay and here is the reason

ISLAMABAD - People in Pakistan are reportedly facing problems in getting their passports which is facing severe delays, disrupting their travel plans.

According to media reports, passport delivery is facing delays due to a spike in the number of passport applications filed by the citizens of the country.

A rough estimate suggests that generally, the department receives 20 to 30 thousand applications for passports every day; however, currently, the number stands at around 40 thousand a day.

The delivery time for a normal passport has been increased from 10 days to a month while urgent mode also takes 15 days instead of five days; the passports applied through fast track mode are also taking 5 days instead of 2 days processing time, Express News reported.

The increased delivery time for passports is disrupting the travel plan of many Pakistanis who had to relocate either for Umrah, leisure, business, work, or other purposes though the immigration department has been putting in efforts to cope with the issue.

Previously, the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) had taken the decision to establish passport counters in its offices across 30 cities nationwide in line with the directives issued by the previous government led by Pakistan Democratic Movement.

There are multiple reasons for the spike in the number of applicants seeking passports but primarily the economic woes being faced by the citizens in Pakistan are pushing the young people to seek job opportunities abroad.

Moreover, the uplifting of travel restrictions has also pushed people to go overseas for religious purposes or to their favorite travel destination.