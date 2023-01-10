Shoe hurled at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s vehicle outside Punjab Assembly (VIDEO)

LAHORE – A shoe was thrown at the car of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday when he was coming out of the Punjab Assembly in the provincial capital after attending a session.

A video posting on social media show the minister sitting on the front seat with the driver and a flying shoe can be seen hitting the windscreen.

The driver stopped the vehicle for a moment and later drove away. No suspect has been arrested so for after the incident.

#ShoeAttack Shoe Thrown at Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah while leaving Punjab Assembly #Lahore pic.twitter.com/vmE219kGrd — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) January 10, 2023

The incident comes hours after a chaos was erupted at the gate of the assembly when federal ministers were barred from entering the premises but they forced their way inside it as the session was resumed.

During today’s session with low attendance from ruling PTI and PML-Q lawmakers, the opposition demanded Chief Minister Parvez Elah to get a vote of confidence if he had required numbers.