Pakistan face England in first T20 tomorrow

MANCHESTER – Pakistan and England are ready to play the first T20 international game in the last six months tomorrow (Friday).

The first T20 game starts in Old Trafford, Manchester at 10:00pm PKT. All the three-matches of the series will be held in the bio-secure bubble in Manchester.

After succumbing to a Test series defeat, Pakistan will be seeking revenge and will hope to make amends when they take on England in the first T20 international series since the Covid-19 pandemic.

SQUADS

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey