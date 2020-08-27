Pakistan face England in first T20 tomorrow
Web Desk
07:48 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Pakistan face England in first T20 tomorrow
Share

MANCHESTER – Pakistan and England are ready to play the first T20 international game in the last six months tomorrow (Friday).

The first T20 game starts in Old Trafford, Manchester at 10:00pm PKT. All the three-matches of the series will be held in the bio-secure bubble in Manchester. 

After succumbing to a Test series defeat, Pakistan will be seeking revenge and will hope to make amends when they take on England in the first T20 international series since the Covid-19 pandemic.

England win Test series by 1-0 against Pakistan after 10 years

SQUADS

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey

More From This Category
Pakistan vs England first T20 Live Cricket ...
03:18 PM | 28 Aug, 2020
Pakistan face England in first T20 tomorrow
07:48 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Azhar Ali rises in ICC Test rankings after 17th ...
07:23 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
England win Test series by 1-0 against Pakistan ...
11:11 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
Lara terms Azhar’s 141 as one the best-ever ...
04:28 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
Pak vs Eng, third Test, day 3—Pakistan 273 all ...
12:08 AM | 24 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bhumi Pednekar opens up about overcoming stereotypes in Bollywood
03:04 PM | 28 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr