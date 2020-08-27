Boating banned in Pakistan's Lake Saiful Malook

KAGHAN – The civil administration in Mansehra district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed a ban on boating in Lake Saiful Malook - one of the most visited tourist destination in Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider notified the ban on boating in the lake under section 144 which would be applicable for the next 30 days. The move is aimed to conserve the natural beauty and environment of Lake Saiful Malook and to protect its habitat.

The ban was imposed on the request of the Forest and Wildlife Department.

During the winter hundreds of thousands of tourists visits Lake Saif ul Malook and enjoy boating at the lake water which also creates hurdles for the lake habitat and causes water and air pollution.

In order to protect the rare fishes in the Lake Saif ul Malook and other species, Wildlife department has decided to impose a ban on boating during the peak tourism season which is a major cause of water pollution in the area would shelter Trout fish.