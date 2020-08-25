England win Test series by 1-0 against Pakistan after 10 years
Share
SOUTHAMPTON - The third and last cricket Test match of the series, between Pakistan and England, at Southampton, has ended in a draw.
Following the match draw, England has won the test series one by nil after 10 years as last time England had defeated Pakistan test series in 2010.
England had declared its first innings at 583 for loss of eight wickets.
Pakistan, which needed 210 runs on the final day to avoid an innings defeat with eight wickets in hand, finished the fifth day match at 187/4.
James Anderson made Test cricketing history in the final session as he became the first pacer to complete 600 wickets in Test format of cricket.
Pakistan resumed batting after delay due to rains.
- Pakistan rejects Indian “Charge Sheet” designed to divert ...11:50 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Faisal Edhi, PTI lamaker survive drowning during Karachi rescue ...10:47 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Peshawar BRT bus catches fire near Hayatabad — Video10:20 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- First wife’s permission mandatory for second marriage, rules ...08:52 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Inclusive political settlement only way forward for peace in ...08:26 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Momina Mustehsan, Aima Baig giving us major best friend goals in ...03:50 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Sajal Aly, Bushra Ansari played an important role in my marriage to ...02:33 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Bold & Beautiful: Esra Bilgic suits up in recent Instagram post01:51 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020