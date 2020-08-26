PM Imran directs to ensure just implementation of quota system in country
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to ensure just implementation of quota system in the country.
Chairing a meeting of the Federal cabinet in Islamabad, he said bringing remote and underdeveloped areas at par with other parts of the country is top priority of the government.
The meeting was briefed on quota system with special reference to ensuing situation after merger of erstwhile tribal areas.
Prime Minister Imran Khan also directed to include Peshawar Torkham Section in ML-1 Project.
Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also supported the proposal.
The Cabinet also expressed concerns over the emerging situation in Sindh particularly in Karachi in the wake of recent rains.
- Pakistan rejects Indian “Charge Sheet” designed to divert ...11:50 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Faisal Edhi escapes drowning near Karachi’s Sea View during rescue ...10:47 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Peshawar BRT bus catches fire near Hayatabad — Video10:20 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- First wife’s permission mandatory for second marriage, rules ...08:52 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Inclusive political settlement only way forward for peace in ...08:26 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Momina Mustehsan, Aima Baig giving us major best friend goals in ...03:50 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Sajal Aly, Bushra Ansari played an important role in my marriage to ...02:33 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Bold & Beautiful: Esra Bilgic suits up in recent Instagram post01:51 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020