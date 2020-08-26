PM Imran directs to ensure just implementation of quota system in country

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to ensure just implementation of quota system in the country.

Chairing a meeting of the Federal cabinet in Islamabad, he said bringing remote and underdeveloped areas at par with other parts of the country is top priority of the government.

The meeting was briefed on quota system with special reference to ensuing situation after merger of erstwhile tribal areas.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also directed to include Peshawar Torkham Section in ML-1 Project.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also supported the proposal.

The Cabinet also expressed concerns over the emerging situation in Sindh particularly in Karachi in the wake of recent rains.